By WILLIAM PAINE

Monday Critzer Elementary School held a Veteran’s Day program celebrating the military and honoring those who gave their lives in service of the country.

Veterans Henry Fiske and Dr. Kevin Siers, who is also the Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools, spoke at yesterday’s event. Both men extolled the virtues of the military and asked the children to consider the armed services as a career.

“We invited the fourth grade to oversee this year’s program,” said Amy Williams, Critzer Elementary School Principal. “They did the planning for it and sung America the Beautiful and the National Anthem.”

In addition, the Critzer Elementary School Choir sung “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” much to the enjoyment of all kindergarten through fifth-grade students attending the Veterans Day program.

“We invited all veterans to come have lunch with us today, the PTO pays for that,” said Williams. “We invite them whether they have a student here or not. We want to welcome them and celebrate with them.”

Several veterans did come to Critzer to have lunch with the students after Monday morning’s Veterans Day program.

