Cougars fight but fall in Blacksburg

By DAVID GRAVELY

You never want to see it end, but eventually it always does. With tears in their eyes and hurt in their hearts, the Pulaski County Cougar football team walked off the field Friday night on the wrong side of a 28-21 score. Blacksburg will now advance to play the winner of EC Glass vs. Jefferson Forest, which was scheduled for Saturday.

“This one hurts because we made such a great run there at the end,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James said. “We fell behind in the beginning and had some problems getting our offense going, but the kids hung in there and fought to the end. I’m proud of that effort. To come back the way we did and have a chance to tie it at the end, that took a lot of heart. A lot of kids would have hung their heads and given up. Ours kept pushing. We came up a little short against a pretty good ball team. I told our guys that as much as it hurts right now, they can walk off the field knowing they kept fighting. This is a young team. I’m excited to see how things turn out next year.”

The full stats for this game were not available at press time, but will be posted as they become available.

The Cougars fell behind quickly when Blacksburg scored on their opening drive.

Pulaski County answered with an opening drive that moved the ball to the Blacksburg 32-yard line. A 49-yard field goal attempt by senior Ryan Castle looked like it would be good, but bounced off the upright.

The Bruins scored again in the second quarter, this time on a short run, giving them a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.

The two teams swapped punts to open the second half, bu Blacksburg struck paydirt again on another short run. Then an interception was returned for another score, and the Cougars trailed 28-0.

“It didn’t look good, but just told our guys to keep working,” James said.

With 1:13 remaining in the third quarter, senior Kade Akers broke through for a 10-yard scoring run to put Pulaski County on the board. Castle hit the point after to make the score 28-7.

The Couga defense recovered a fumble, giving Pulaski County a chance. Aker scored again, this time on a three-yard run. Castle connected for the PAT to make it 28-14.

Castle hit an onside kick perfectly, putting Pulaski County back to work on offense. Akers pushed across the goal line from one yard out and after another Castle PAT, the Cougars trailed 28-21 with 2:21 remaining.

As hard as it is to believe, Castle again hit a perfect onside kick, giving Pulaski County a shot to tie the game. The Cougars began to move the ball, but on fourth down and short the Blacksburg defense held and the Bruins took over on downs. They took a knee to end Pulaski County’s sesason with the 28-21 loss.

The Cougars finish the season with an 8-4 record.

“We left the field with no excuses,” James said. “Our program took a big step forward this season. I want to thank our seniors for helping us do that. We earned our first playoff win in several years and put up a pretty good fight tonight. Our young guys know what the standard is. Our expectations will be even higher next season, and that’s the way it should be. We played two extra weeks of football this season. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, so we’re going to have to work harder and get better. I’m proud of our effort tonight, but we’re hungry for more. We’ll take some time over the next week or two and rest up some, then we’ll get back into the weight room. I want to thank our fans and everyone who supported us this year. We will be back.”

The Cougars graduate 14 seniors, but return a large portion of the line and skill players to next seasons’ team.

Th JV team finished the season 8-1 and the middle school team ended their season 7-1.

