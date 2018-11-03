Cougars fall in Salem, playoff picture fuzzy

By DAVID GRAVELY

Salem took the opening kickoff Friday night, and it sailed into the end zone off the foot of senior place kicker Ryan Castle as it has done many times before. On their first play of the night Salem running back Isaiah Persinger raced 80 yards almost untouched to put Salem up 7-0.

Pulaski County pushed the ball deep into Salem territory on their first drive, but after they couldn’t convert a third down Cougar Head Coach Stephen James called on Castle. The senior put the ball through the uprights from 34 yards out to move the score to 7-3 with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter.

The remainder of the first half was a battle of the defensive units. Time and time again the Cougar defense held the Spartans in check. They gave up yards at times, but held when it mattered.

After a bad snap on a punt attempt, the Cougar defense found themselves with their backs against the goal line. Once again, the Cougar defense held.

The two teams went into halftime with the same 7-3 score, and the Cougars were optimistic.

Then things started to happen. Pulaski County took the kickoff to open the second half, but were forced to punt. Salem began to push and with 9:00 remaining in the third, Persinger broke free on a 22-yard scoring run. The PAT put the Cougars down 14-3.

The Cougars put together a drive and found themselves in Salem territory. Fans got excited when it seemed that Jakari Finley had dove into the corner of the end zone for a score, but the officials ruled him short. A few plays later quarterback Kade Akers ran a play the Cougars have run several times, crossing the goal line after a quick sneak. As the Cougars lined up for the PAT, an official threw a flag for false start on the previous play. The touchdown was nullified even though Akers had clearly come set to signal for the snap. On fourth and five the Cougars couldn’t score.

With 40 seconds left in the third, Salem added a score on a three-yard run by Persinger, his third. Several penalties against Pulaski County helped move the Spartans downfield.

The Cougars didn’t give up. With 8:18 remaining in the game Finley broke through the line for a 21-yard scoring run. Castle hit the PAT to make it 21-10.

Salem was able to use their ground game to eat up most of the remainder of the game, leaving the playoff status of the Cougars in question.

Yes, Pulaski County will be in the playoffs. The official numbers will not be decided until after two games are played Saturday, however. One scenario has the Cougars landing in the fourth seed and hosting Jefferson Forest. Yet another has the Cougars traveling to GW Danville as the fifth seed.

“We made some plays defensively to help us stay in the game, but we didn’t do enough on offense to get it done,” James said. “We missed some opportunities out there tonight, and we sure couldn’t catch a break. Sometimes you need just one play or just one good thing to happen to light a fire under your guys. We couldn’t get that tonight.”

Despite the loss, James realizes that the season isn’t over.

“I told our guys in the locker room that even though this one hurts, we’re in the position we wanted to be in,” he said. “We’re going to be playing next week. A lot of teams aren’t. We need to get the film broken down, correct our mistakes and get ready for next week, no matter who it’s against. We’re not going to make an excuse for tonight. We lost to a pretty good team. Now we need to pick ourselves up and fix it.”

With the loss, the Cougars finish the regular season 7-3. The Spartans finish the season with the same 7-3 record and will most likely be the three seed in Region 4D. A rematch with the Spartans is a possibility, but right now it will all come down to the math after the final games are played Saturday.

Game Stats

Rushing

PC: 32/94 yards

SH: 39/314 yards

Passing

PC: 9-14-1/139 yards

SH: 4-9-0/22 yards

Total Yards

PC: 233

SH: 336

First Downs

PC: 11

SH: 17

Penalties

PC: 7/70

SH: 5/40

Punting

PC: 2/21

SH: 2/36.5

Fumbles/Lost

PC: 1/1

SH: 0/0

Interceptions

PC: 0

SH: 1

Individual Stats

Rushing

PC: Finley 7/54, Mannon 15/40, Akers 9/27

SH: Persinger 21/240, Wood 12/74, Pinello 4/13, Gladden 2/-13

Passing

PC: Akers 9-14-1/139 yards

SH: Gladden 4-9-0/22 yards

Receptions

PC: O’Dell 3/67, Mannon 1/16, Horton 4/47, Finley 1/11

SH: Close 1/-6, Pellant 2/15, Williams 1/13

