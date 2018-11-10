Cougars advance, defeat Danville 17-14

By DAVID GRAVELY

DANVILLE – The Cougar football team came out strong, faded just a bitt and even stumbled some from time to time, but then made a strong defensive stand to earn the first playoff win under Head Coach Stephen James over a determined GW Danville squad, 17-14.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Coach James said after the game. “We had to dig deep tonight. Danville has so much speed, it’s hard to get to them at times. They ran the ball well and made some big pass plays. They wouldn’t go down without a fight. Our guys hung in there and made a few big plays when we absolutely needed them. They had to work hard for this one.”

The Cougars came out strong. They took their opening drive the distance, with sophomore Jakari Finley crossing the goal line from one yard out with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter. Senior Ryan Castle hit the point after kick to make the lead 7-0.

After forcing an Eagle punt, the Cougars started to drive the ball again. Their second drive stalled, but James sent Castle out to attempt a long field goal. With 11:42 showing on the clock and disbelief on the face of the Eagle defenders, the ball sailed through with room to spare from 46 yards out to move the Cougar lead to 10-0.

That was when the Eagles made a few adjustments and began to gain ground. A nice run here and a pass completion there methodically moved the ball across the 50-yard line and then deeper. With 2:56 remaining in the half senior quarterback Carlos Poole slid into the end zone from nine yards out. The Eagles lined up to attempt a two-point conversion, but the Cougar defenders stood strong, leaving the score at 10-6 in favor of the Cougars.

“Their speed was tough on us at times,” James said. “Our guys were getting to the ball, but if we missed a tackle it hurt. When they came out and scored on us to start the third quarter we could have hung our heads, but our kids kept fighting.”

That second half Eagle touchdown came after a long pass moved them to the Cougar side of the field. The score came when senior running back Carl Poole broke free and raced 20 yards at the 8:24 mark of the third quarter. The Eagles lined up for another two-point attempt, this time junior Shawn Watlington ran the ball in to move the score to 14-10 in favor of the Eagles.

Trailing and with the clock ticking, the Cougar defense stalled on several attempts. The Cougar defense was able to bend but not break on the Eagles next drive, forcing a punt. Another failed offensive series for the Cougars resulted in another punt, but the Cougar defense recovered an Eagle fumble. The offense stalled again, but again the defense held, forcing a punt.

Earlier in the game, senior wideout E.J. Horton had made several athletic catches, but on two other attempts a long pass attempt from senior quarterback Kade Akers failed. With the clock ticking and tension building, Akers hit Horton for the shot the arm the Cougar offense needed, moving the ball to the two-yard line. Two plays later, Finley scored his second touchdown of the night from one yard out. Castle hit the PAT to move the Cougars ahead 17-14.

The Eagles were still not finished, but the Cougars were feeling the momentum. The teams traded possessions, but with just over three minutes remaining the Eagles started to drive. The clock quickly moved to the 1:30 mark, but the Eagles had moved to midfield. The Cougar defense grudgingly gave up yards, but never too much.

With seconds remaining in the game, the Cougar defense made one final stand, holding on fourth down and long. Pulaski County found a way, the Cougars will advance to the next round of the Region 4D playoffs.

“I won’t lie, it feels pretty good,” James said. “Our kids needed this win. Our program needed this win. These guys have gone out and put the work in. We’ve come up short a few times, but this team still has a lot of fight left in them. We’re going to enjoy this win for the night, but tomorrow we’ve got to get back to business. The coaching staff will get busy preparing a plan for Blacksburg and we’ll go from there. I appreciate all of the people that came all this way tonight to pull for us. It means a lot to the kids and it means a lot to our coaches to see that kind of support. The cheerleaders, the band and the fans were great.”

With the win the Cougars will now travel to Blacksburg, who defeated LCA Friday 43-6. In other games of interest, EC Glass defeated William Byrd 28-21 and Jefferson Forest defeated Salem 35-33.

The winner of the Pulaski vs. Blacksburg game will play the winner of the EC Glass vs. Jefferson Forest game for the Region 4D championship Nov. 23.

Game Stats

First Downs

PC: 13

GW: 16

Rushing

PC: 40/132 yards

GW: 43/172 yards

Passing

PC: 8-17-0/118 yards

GW: 7-10-0/115 yards

Total Yards

PC: 250

GW: 287

Fumbles/Lost

PC: 1-1

GW: 4-3

Penalties

PC: 4/20 yards

GW: 7/60 yards

Punting

PC: 5/27.8 avg

GW: 5/35.8 avg

Individual Stats

Rushing

PC: Mannon 10/68, Finley 19/28, Akers 10/24, Horton 1/12

GW: #15 21/58, #10 10/48, #14 5/38, #16 1/6, #17 2/21, #4 4/8

Passing

PC: Akers 8-17-0/118 yards

GW: #15 7-10-0/115 yards

Receiving

PC: Horton 6/108, O’Dell 1/1, Cobbs 1/9

GW: #1 1/30, #17 4/55, #3 2/28

Fumble Recoveries

PC: Worrell, Finley, A. Gallimore

GW: #75

