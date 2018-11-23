Cougar see first action on the hardwood

By RODNEY YOUNG

The Pulaski County Cougar boys’ basketball team saw their first action of the season as they defeated the visiting Abingdon Falcons 53-52 in a four quarter scrimmage.

The scrimmage saw the young Cougars get scoring from 10 different players. Sophomore AJ McCloud led the way with nine points. Luke Russell had eight, Dillon Porter seven and Gage Mannon chipped in with six. Those top four scorers where in football pads just five days ago.

The other Cougars that scored in the four quarter scrimmage were Jairus Miller and Noah O’Dell, both with five. Benjamin Poe had four, Hayden Gray, Chris Hay and freshmen Josh Bourne had three points each.

“Considering we have had only two practices before this scrimmage, I saw some good things,” said Cougar Head Coach Andrew Hart. “We’ve got lots of work to do and the things that we didn’t do well today are fixable.”

Pulaski County jumped ahead in the first quarter by coming up 19-13 and lead 34-29 at halftime. The game was all tied at 41 going into the fourth quarter. The Cougars were able to earn the win behind five points from Porter, four from Mannon and two big foul shots from Poe to end the scrimmage.

The two teams then played two 10-minute continuous clock quarters as the Cougars won those by a combined score of 30-18. Hayden Gray tallied eight points and Josh Bourne six in those two quarters.

Pulaski County will see their regular season get started Thursday, Nov. 29, when they travel to Hillsville to take on the Carroll County Cavaliers.

Written by: Editor on November 23, 2018.

