Cougar Nation will rise again in 2019

It was close.

The game didn’t start out that way, but by the end of the night the Blacksburg Bruins were happy just to get out of the stadium with the win after Pulaski County roared back to life in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars fell 28-21 Friday night against a pretty good Blacksburg squad. It was the second time this season that Pulaski County fell to Blacksburg by a touchdown. The two teams matched up that well.

The Bruins had several highlight players, of that there is no question. Quarterback Grant Johnston will make a very good college level quarterback. Receiver and linebacker Tiquest Terry will no doubt have a fine career at the University of Virginia. Those two players alone were enough to be solid anchors for a high school football team, but the Bruins had more.

They had an offensive front loaded with seniors that were big, strong and fast. They had senior wide out Thomas Coffey and senior kicker Chas Shelor. They had others as well, but they also had several solid juniors.

Pulaski County lined up with an offensive line anchored by several sophomores, a sophomore running back, several other junior and sophomore players subbing in on offense and a defense that also contained a long list of sophomores and juniors.

The Cougars lined up against bigger, faster and stronger teams all season with that younger team. Yes, there were some seniors who were key players as well, but those underclassmen stuck it out in there week after week. They earned respect.

The senior class will once again leave the Cougars with question marks at several positions, but next year there won’t be nearly as many as usual.

There will need to be a leader emerge for the quarterback job. Sophomore AJ McCloud made his case this season for the job, but like everyone else he’ll have to earn it in the offseason. Seniors EJ Horton and Cody Gibbs will be gone, along with senior Noah O’Dell. Junior Logan Burchett and sophomore Xavier Cobbs will be some of the first called on to fill those shoes.

Senior center Jaxson Callahan and seniors Ben Arnett, Camden Mariotti, Cody Talbert, Carter Murray and Micah Lewis will leave holes on the offensive and defensive fronts. Those sophomores like Clay Phillips, Zeke Surber, Cooper Dunnigan, Levi Young and Jacob Turman will be expected to get bigger, stronger and faster in the weight room. Logan Fox, Zane Ratcliffe and Tyler Brookman will be seniors next season. The expectations will be high for the big uglies in the trenches.

The defense will be stout next season. Austin Gallimore and his brother Ethan will be back. So will Chris Shay, Gage Mannon, Luke Russell, Noah Masse and a host of other hungry Cougars who’ll be looking for fresh meat. Next seasons’ defense may be the most exciting defense seen in Cougarland for some time.

The Cougars fell behind in a big way Friday, but they kept fighting. They kept hitting. They kept pushing. The will to win is there.

As the team was leaving the field for the final time Friday, I watched closely as individual players were hit in the face with the reality that the season was over. For some, like Gage Mannon, the anger of having it end was almost too much. For others, like Austin Gallimore, it was almost like it didn’t register. He kept his helmet on, ready for the next play, like the game was just in a timeout. There were tears, there was sadness and there was disbelief. No matter how they took it, football season has come to an end in Pulaski County for another season.

The Cougars ended the season with a record of 8-4. They lost to Blacksburg twice, Northside and Salem. The Blacksburg losses were by seven points each. The Northside loss was by a point. The Salem loss was … well it was disturbing to say the least.

Next season the Cougars need to do several things to reach the next level.

First, continue to play with the passion and drive that we saw from you this season. This team did not like the taste of defeat.

Second, as good as the defense was it needs to continue to improve. The one weakness this defense had was big plays against the passing game. The Cougar defense held their opponents to under 100 yards rushing seven times this season. In those numbers the Cougars also held a team to 48 yards, another to 48 yards and two more to just 17 yards each. Pulaski County sacked the quarterback and tackled the running backs for William Fleming so many times that they finished the game with a loss of 53 yards rushing.

While it’s never a good idea to give the other teams bulletin board material, I’m going to make a prediction right now concerning the 2019 Cougar football team. Put the date you play Pulaski County on your calendar now. Do not make plans involving physical activity for the day after. You will not be in any condition for it. This team will be physical and this team will be hard hitters.

Cougar football took another positive step forward in 2018. If the current underclassmen work as hard in the weight room as I expect they will, the 2019 season will be a very special one.

Friday Night Game Stats

Rushing

PC: 39/128 yards

BB: 26/89 yards

Passing

PC: 8-18-2/93 yards

BB: 13-18-0/179 yards

Total Yards

PC: 221

BB: 268

First Downs

PC: 14

BB: 12

Penalties

PC: 11/123 yards

BB: 14/140 yards

Punting

PC: 6/34.3 avg

BB: 5/36.2 avg

Fumbles/Lost

PC: 0/0

BB: 2/2

Interceptions

PC: none

BB: #30 2

Individual Stats

Rushing

PC: Akers 15/65, Finley 21/52, Mannon 3/11

BB: #30 12/49, #10 5/6, #6 9/34

Passing

PC: Akers 8-18-2/93 yards

BB: Johnston 13-18-0/179 yards

Receptions

PC: Horton 4/41, Gibbs 2/25, Finley 1/18, O’Dell 1/8

BB: #6 3/65, #30 2/1, #88 4/81, #8 4/31

Written by: Editor on November 20, 2018.

