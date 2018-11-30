Cougar basketball young, inexperienced

The Pulaski County Cougar boys’ basketball squad will have a bunch of new faces this season.

Head coach Andrew Hart is starting his fifth season at the helm. Last season he led the Cougars to a 12-13 overall record and made it to the regional playoffs. He has an overall record of 50 wins and 45 losses. Coach Hart will be assisted by Jonathon Penn, who is in his second year working with the boys’ program.

The junior varsity will be under the direction of Brandon Smith. This will be his fifth year and his second as the head junior varsity man. Last year he coached them to a 14-6 record and his assistant this year will be Marcus Burks. This will be his first year with the Cougar program as an assistant. All of the Cougar coaches are former players of Pulaski County.

The lone returning starter is senior Benjamin Poe. Poe was injured last year and missed several games, with the Cougars losing most of those games. Joining Poe are returnees Jairus Miller and Justin Roberson, who are also seniors. The other senior on this year’s team will be Noah O’Dell, who didn’t play basketball last season but has been in the basketball program before.

Other players on the team will be juniors Gage Mannon, Hayden Gray, Luke Russell, Dillon Porter, Chris Hay, Nathan Swinney and Zack Roark. The lone sophomore is AJ McCloud and the only freshman will be Josh Bourne.

“We basically have a new team from last year,” Coach Hart said. “Poe is the lone returning starter and only Jairus (Miller) and Justin (Roberson) were on the varsity last year. We are inexperienced game wise but most of these guys have played before and played football. They have been through some action and game experience, just not a lot of basketball.”

Pulaski County will play the usual River Ridge District foes Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Salem, Patrick Henry, Cave Spring and Hidden Valley. They will also play Carroll County, Lord Botetourt, William Byrd and Radford. The Cougars, for the first time, will play in the Fort Chiswell – First Community Bank Christmas Tournament. Those games will be Dec. 27-29 at Fort Chiswell High School. The Cougars will take on the home standing Pioneers of Fort Chiswell in the first game. Other teams in that tournament will be George Wythe, Radford, Graham, Marion, Galax and Alleghany County, North Carolina.

Coach Hart was asked if this year’s squad will play the same style as last years or his first four years in charge.

”We will go through the post play more this year on offense,” he said. “We will play man to man defense and will press some. We have some versatility and will just have to see how things unfold.”

When asked about the teams his squad will face this season, Hart was complimentary of their programs.

“Patrick Henry is very talented as usual,” he said. “They have a couple of transfers from Northside that will help, but overall they are well coached and talented. Cave Spring will have most of their players back and will be very good ballclub. They will be solid. Christiansburg will have some good young players and return some talented players. Blacksburg lost a few of their kids, but Johnston (Grant) returns and they are well coached. Salem lost some good players but have a good point guard returning and their junior varsity was good last year.”

Coach Hart also realizes that his out of district schedule will likely be a tough task as well.

”Carroll County lost their main scorer but return most everyone else. Lord Botetourt will be much improved. They were young last year and those guys are all back. William Bryd will be good again this season. They lost a couple of starters but will be very competitive. Radford return all their players from last season. They went 25-1 and all of those kids are back. They are loaded, talented and very well coached. As for Fort Chiswell, I know we play them in their tournament and we will probably see a 2-3 zone, but don’t know much else at this time on them.“

As for the shape his team will be in, Coach Hart can see their youth but also plenty of potential.

“We will need lot of leadership from our seniors,” he said. “Benjamin Poe is very important, as we found out last year after he went down with an ankle injury. He brings toughness and does things that wins ballgames. Jairus Miller is improved, rebounds well amd can shoot from midrange. Noah O’Dell brings toughness, is a good rebounder and is strong. Justin- Roberson has improved from last year in shooting and rebounding.”

“Gage Mannon will bring lot of energy and effort,” Hart continued. “I’m glad he’s back out. He’s a good defender and rebounder and will give us some leadership. Hayden Gray may be our best shooter. He’s a good handler of the basketball and can push it up court. Luke Russell works hard, brings lot of energy and toughness. Dillon Porter is our main post player. He’s a good rebounder. He is an inside presence and we need him to score some for us. Chris Hay is a good shooter. He’s a wing player and has improved. Nathan Swinney is a wing player. He brings versatility and can play in the post some also.”

“Zack Roark is also a wing player and is in his first year as a player,” Hart said. “He adds depth up front for us. AJ McCloud plays point guard, is athletic and can score. He brings versatility as well and can play different positions. We’ll be looking for him for leadership as well. Josh Bourne is just a freshman but plays with poise. He has a high basketball IQ. He can handle the ball and shoot. He brings depth for us too.”

The Cougars are inexperienced in one way but many of the players have competed as this level in other sports.

”We have a tough schedule,” said Coach Hart. “We need to get senior leadership. I think we will be competitive and I’m ready to toss the ball up and see what we have.”

Pulaski County is not the tallest team and not the most experienced, but it will be an interesting season to see what develops.

