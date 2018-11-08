Concert honoring Veterans tonight at PCHS

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County High School’s Fine Arts Department is hosting a Veterans Day Concert this evening in the school’s Little Theater. The event, which is open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature performances by the PCHS Choral Department, members of the Golden Cougar Marching Band and the PCHS Drama Department. Patriotic themed artwork created by PCHS Visual Arts students will be displayed in the lobby.

A special reception for veterans only will be held at 6:30 in the lobby before the show.

Both the PCHS band and the choral department will present the 45 minute patriotic themed performances at the Veterans Day celebration. The Drama Department will do readings including poems such as “In Flanders Field” and “The 11th Hour,” throughout the program.

Tonight’s Veterans Day Concert is dedicated to the memory of Matthew Shrewsberry, an alumnus of Pulaski County High School who returned to work as band director from 2014 to 2017. During his time at the school, Matthew was responsible for starting many annual concerts, including tonight’s Veterans Day Concert.

