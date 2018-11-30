Competition cheer receives honors

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Several Pulaski County High School competition cheerleaders have been recognized with All-Region and All-State awards this week.

The Cougar competition cheer squad finished as the top team in Region 4D this season, earning a trip to Richmond for the state competition.

In the official release from the region, seniors Aliyah Ba, Brooke Brunner and Haleigh Talbert are joined by junior Emma Helms and freshman Kimberly Lyons as members of the All-Region 4D first team. Senior Maddy Hoover, junior Hayley Hodge and sophomore Rachel Hudson were selected to the second team.

Freshman Kimberly Lyons was selected as the Region 4D Competition Cheerleader of the Year. Pulaski County High School Head Coach Roxanne Souma was selected as the Region 4D Coach of the Year.

The team also had several athletes selected to the Group 4A All-State team.

Seniors Brunner and Talbert were joined by Lyons on the first team. Junior Emma Helms was selected to the second team.

“I am very pleased with our performance this year,” Coach Souma said. “Every year our talent grows stronger. This was the most talented group of athletes I’ve ever been blessed to coach and we not only had our best showing at regions ever, but also had our best state performance ever. With so many returning in the fall, I’m excited to see what next year has in store.”

Most of the competition cheer team members also perform with cheer academies throughout the year in an effort to continue to improve. Tryouts, workouts and practice for the competition cheer squad begin before the end of the school year and last throughout the summer months. The team then competes in several events throughout the area to prepare for the district and region competitions, with the goal of making it to and winning the state championships.

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2018.

Comments

comments