Chromebooks open new chapter in education

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwestimes.com

This week all freshmen at Pulaski County High School are set to receive brand-new laptop computers, known as Chromebooks, to aid in their school studies.

Students will be able to use these Dell 3189 Chromebooks for the duration of the school year and are encouraged to take the computers home with them for their school studies. The name this new computer based initiative is the One to One. This is the first step in a process which seeks to eventually provide every PCHS student with their own computer device.

According to Pulaski County School Board Network Administrator Joshua Taylor, each of these Chromebooks costs approximately $150. Funding for this initiative comes through the E-Backpack grant, which also requires a local funding match. Infrastructure upgrades in the high school, which make this initiative possible, took place last summer at a cost of $147,000.

“We’ve already seen very positive student interactions with students who have some of these devices,” said Taylor. “They can share documents seamlessly and easily collaborate with each other, as well as with their teachers.”

The school board purchased an extended warranty through Dell that covers potential problems including cracked screens, minor water damage or general system failure. If a student damages a computer that student will turn the computer into the library. Taylor claims that it normally takes less than seven days to repair one of these Chromebooks. In the meantime, the student will be issued a loaner computer to do their studies.

Stolen computers can be tracked through Google software. After a police report is filed, the warranty will provide a new computer at no charge to the school. Ultimately, however, students themselves will be responsible for the computer, the charger and any peripheral devices that go along with it. Students will be held responsible for lost computers. Likewise, the warranty will not cover Chromebook devices that have been completely submerged in water.

At the end of the school year, students will turn their computers in to be refurbished. Next Fall’s sophomore class will receive the same computers that they used the year before and will theoretically keep this same device throughout their time at PCHS.

“If all goes well, in a perfect world, we could deploy devices to freshmen and to juniors next year,” said Taylor. “That way, this year’s sophomores could get a Chromebook. That’s our plan.”

If the program is a success, in the not too distant future all Pulaski County High School students will have their own computers do their school work. Complete implementation of the One to One Initiative will take time, meaning that today’s Pulaski County High School juniors and seniors will not be provided with their own Chromebooks before they graduate.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2018.

