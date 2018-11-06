Christmas season coming quickly

William Paine/SWT

Town workers were spotted hanging Christmas decorations around the town of Pulaski Monday. This is one of 55 wreaths and several banners that will be put up this week to celebrate the Holiday Season. Not to get anyone excited, but we are just six Tuesdays away from the big day, so you may want to warn your little ones about the “naughty/nice list” now. The Southwest Times has already made our initial contacts with Santa Clause and we are excited to announce that we will once again be tracking his progress Christmas Eve as he makes his way to Pulaski County.

Written by: Editor on November 6, 2018.

