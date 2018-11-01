Child overdose reported in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department is investigating another case in which a child allegedly overdosed on a medication used to wean drug abusers off opioid pain medications.

Capt. A.K. Anderson said officers responded around 10:27 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Fifth St. N.E., where a 3-year-old allegedly overdosed on Suboxone.

The child was awake and responsive when officers and emergency services arrived on the scene. However, he or she was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Anderson was reporting the child’s condition to be stable. The child was still being treated in the emergency room.

Further details of the incident were not available. Anderson said the incident remains under investigation.

The police department responded to Washington Square Apartments in September for a report of an infant who had possibly ingested a narcotic. The child was treated and released from the hospital.

The results of that investigation have not yet been released.

In May, a Pulaski woman was charged with felony murder and felony child abuse after her 3-year-old son died in February from what is alleged to be a Methadone overdose. Methadone is another drug used to treat opioid addicts.

