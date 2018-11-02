Charles Willard Lineberry

Beaver, Ohio — Charles Willard Lineberry, 69, of Buck Hollow Road, Beaver, Ohio, passed 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.

Charles was born Jan. 31, 1949, in Pulaski, Va., son of the late Willard Wyatt Lineberry and Mildred Lucille (Caushby) Lineberry. On Feb. 3, 1984, Charles was united in marriage to Sharlot Evon (McGuyer) Lineberry, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Nesha Billman and husband, Nick, of Elsmere, Ky.; two sons, Chase Lineberry of Beaver, Ohio and Chad Lineberry and wife, Rebecca, of Johnson City, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Landon Billman, Brayden Billman, Gavin Billman, Mason Lineberry and Lynnley Lineberry; a sister, Linda Leona Huff; sister-in-law, Debbie Lineberry; four nieces and nephews, Davey Lineberry and wife, Dawn, Brad Huff and wife, Shaylyn, Heather Slaughter and Bill Arnold, and Ashley Jones and husband, William, and three great-nieces and -nephews, Brooke Huff, Ginger Slaughter and Landace Lineberry.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, David Wyatt Lineberry.

Charles was a Safety Engineer at Fluor and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Va., with Elder Therman Rigsby officiating. Friends may call at Boyer Funeral Home 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2018.

