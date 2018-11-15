Chamber ready for annual meeting

Like any successful organization, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has continued to grow and evolve since 1952, adjusting its focus and programs whenever necessary to meet the needs of its members and the community.

From the days of textile mills and furniture manufacturers to today’s ever-evolving advanced manufacturing, the Chamber has continually provided resources, reasonably priced marketing and advertising opportunities, networking and individual counseling for small businesses; but one thing has never changed —commitment to its membership.

Since 2008, the organization has been very involved in the development and implementation of a variety of programs for workforce development. The Chamber also leads the charge of promoting area tourism through the recently developed brand, “Pulaski County is …”

The Chamber is holding its 67th Annual Meeting and Banquet tonight at the state-of-the-art Volvo Customer Experience Center. A 6-7 p.m. reception is followed by dinner, then a program and awards presentation. Master of Ceremonies Marcus Thompson, Volvo inspiration/communications manager. The theme is “Celebrating Pulaski County Prosperity.”

The annual Community Impact Award recognizes a non-profit/organization that has made a significant social impact for betterment of the community. Nominees are:

Dublin Lions Club. Founded in 1953, the club has rendered humanitarian service to the local community and state for over 50 years. The Lions have many service projects, the best known of which is probably their vision screenings and providing eyeglasses to those in need. The club’s major emphasis is helping the community by fostering a spirit of understanding among all people through community involvement and international cooperation.

Pulaski Christmas Store. Now in its 13th year of operation, this charity is run entirely by volunteers who have, to date, served over 1,000 children. Their one and only goal is to make sure all county children receive gifts during the holiday season.

Pulaski Theatre. Originally opened in 1911 as the Elks Theatre, Pulaski Theatre is now restored and serves as the cultural hub in Pulaski by providing concerts, live stage performances, motion pictures, children’s programming and special events.

NRV Agency on Aging. New River Valley Agency on Aging exists to support and enhance the lives of older adults, their families, and caregivers through advocacy, information, and services.

The four nominees for this year’s Small Business of the Year Award each make outstanding contributions to our community and economy. They are:

Al’s on First is an outstanding restaurant located inside the Jackson Park Inn, a remodeled historic warehouse in Pulaski. Opened in 2016, it brings people from all over the NRV to dine in an atmosphere that features exposed wood with rustic, yet elegant, furniture. The high ceilings, spacious dining area, and friendly atmosphere have made Al’s a local favorite.

Mountain 2 Island offers paddleboards, kayaks, outdoors equipment and boat rentals on Claytor Lake and Gatewood Park. With a new retail store in Fairlawn, the business is an integral part of Pulaski County Tourism — bringing people from all parts of the Commonwealth to participate in the outdoor adventure lifestyle we enjoy.

Southern Harts Boutique is a locally owned boutique focusing on great fashion at great prices! The store motto is Love Life/Love Fashion. Proprietor Kyla Lewis has three locations: Pulaski, Blacksburg, and Kernersville, N.C. Customers who reviews emphasize the personal care the sales staff gives each and every customer.

Stand Out Fashions is a women’s retail shop specializing in fashion for the curvy woman, but it has something for everyone. The tone of the business is set by the personal philosophy of the owner, Lotoshia Newman, who says, “size doesn’t determine beauty, you do!” Beautiful clothing lines and commitment to fashion have made this shop an online success, as well as a destination shop.

There are also four nominees vying for this year’s Business Excellence Award:

Martin’s Pharmacy has been committed to helping customers in Pulaski since 1942 and continues to expand its patient care services. Every member of the staff is knowledgeable and accessible and has a real commitment to personal service. The modernized pharmacy is devoted to preserving the intimacy of a neighborhood pharmacy, while serving the health needs of community members.

Rural King is an affordable pet and farm supply store. Originally founded in 1960, the company now has over 109 stores. They have a reputation for providing excellent customer service and supporting the agricultural communities where they reside.

Service Contracting, which began in 1976 as a small paint subcontracting business, has expanded into a large commercial construction subcontractor. A value-based company, they are committed to their mission and believe in honest, responsible business practices, keeping the client’s best interests at heart while giving back to the communities they serve. Some of their local projects have included Riverlawn and Pulaski elementary schools, the new Virginia Tech Baseball Stadium, Radford University’s Covington Arts Center, Radford University Center for the Sciences, and the Volvo Customer Experience Center.

Travis Team Realty has called the New River Valley home for the past 26 years. A winning team in real estate, they’re one of Pulaski County’s biggest advocates. The Travis Team wears their “Pulaski Proud” shirts and are seen working tirelessly for community projects.

There are three nominees for Business Executive of the Year:

Agnieszka Fafara is president and CEO of Korona Candles Inc., which established a candle manufacturing facility in Dublin in October 2013. Korona Candles is a subsidiary company of Korona Candles SA and, since April 2018, has been a part of Gala Group, a merger of four companies in candle and home décor with overall employment of 4,750 people worldwide. Before coming to Virginia over four years ago, this nominee spent over 15 years as sales director with Korona Candles SA in Poland. She has acquired vast knowledge of candle production specifics. AS CEO, she was given the task of learning quickly a new scope of responsibilities related to setting up and running a business overseas. She holds an MSc in International Business Relations and postgraduate studies in European Management from the University of Economics in Krakow, Poland.

Dr. Pat Huber, president of New River Community College, earned her associate’s degree from Wytheville Community College, a bachelor’s degree and teaching credentials from Emory & Henry College, her master’s degree in secondary education from West Virginia University, and a doctorate in Community College Leadership from Old Dominion University. She has held many faculty and administrative positions at NRCC, where she began as an adjunct instructor. She loves the community college mission and is known across the region as a passionate educator.

Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital–Pulaski, has more than 20 years of healthcare management experience and has served as CEO of the local hospital since June 2017. During his time as CEO, LewisGale-Pulaski has undergone a significant transformation. Employee Engagement has hit 90 percent, a top score among over 170 acute care hospitals in HCA; HealthGrades has recognized LewisGale-Pulaski among the Top 5 percent of all hospitals nationally for patient safety; the hospital was named a Top Rural Hospital for Quality by NOSORH; patient satisfaction scores have risen to among the top 25 percent of all hospitals nationally for emergency department, surgery, and outpatient testing, and more than $7 million in capital investment has been secured for new programs and technologies.

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce wishes to sincerely thank sponsors for this year’s meeting and banquet:

Reception Sponsor – Truliant Federal Credit Union

Awards Sponsor – National Bank

Video Sponsor – Union Bank and Trust

Annual Report Sponsor – Martin’s Pharmacy

Music Sponsor – Member One Federal Credit Union

Gold Sponsors – Americare Plus, Appalachain Power, Cumulus, First Bank & Trust, Highland Ridge Rehab, LewisGale Hospital–Pulaski, Pete Dye River Course, ServePro, The Southwest Times, State Farm Insurance – Webb Donald, and Town of Pulaski.

