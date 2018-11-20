Chamber, 4-H host Reality Day

By DAVID GRAVELY

Central Gym in Pulaski was full of busy middle school students Monday as they went from station to station in an attempt to make a budget work and feed their families during the 10th Annual 8th Grade Reality Day sponsored by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and the Pulaski County 4-H.

Students from both Pulaski and Dublin middle schools arrived by bus throughout the day to participate in the lifelike exercise.

Upon arrival, students were given a sheet that explained their simulated life as an adult. Some students were married while some were single. Some had children, others did not. Students were also given a profession, an annual salary, a monthly income and a list of bills and other expenses that needed attention.

The first stop for the students was a visit to Uncle Sam, where they found out what their yearly taxes would cost. After either paying taxes or receiving a refund, students moved to the bank.

Once their bank accounts were established, students went through stations to arrange housing, utilities, transportation, insurance, medical and dental insurance, child care and groceries. Next the students had to add furnishing, entertainment, clothing, communications and personal care into their budgets.

Much like life, students also received a few curve balls. A visit to the “crystal ball” station might result in an inheritance from a recently deceased relative. It could also result in having to pay for unexpected auto repairs or any number of other emergency situations. Teachers were also on hand with “tickets” for students at random. These tickets could be a fine for speeding or other unexpected expenses.

Depending on their occupation, some students quickly learned what it was like to have too much month at the end of the money. Others, who were fortunate to have high paying jobs, were forced to deal with higher taxes and deciding how to best save or invest their income.

As one of the volunteers working a table, I was able to observe the students as they came through my station, which was charitable giving. This station was normally one of the last stations students visited after handling their basic needs first.

Several interesting observations were made. A higher percentage of female students gave donations outside of what was required to be given than the male students. Most students who did give more than was required gave to one of two “charities,” either Church groups or to needy individuals.

Several positive signs included some students returning to the contributions table a second time after realizing they had extra money remaining after going through all stations. At least three students were observed giving over the $100 maximum charity listed on the options. Finally, one student realized that a fellow student was in need and gave that student a $1,500 donation to help him make his budget work.

The stations were staffed by volunteers from throughout the community. Many of those volunteers have been at the event for several years.

At the end of the day, the experience was an educational one for the students and may have given them a brief look into what they can expect just a few short years down the road.

