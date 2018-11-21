Boone will be a Virginia Tech Hokie

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Monday was a special day at Pulaski County High School for senior Grace Boone, who signed a letter of intent with Virginia Tech, accepting their offer to give her a full four-year scholarship in exchange for her competing for the Hokies track and field team.

“Here in Pulaski County we have one of the best to ever have done it in the sport,” said PCHS head track coach Sirak Ogbagbir. “She’s the fastest ever to run the 800 in the region, which includes powers like Blacksburg and Hidden Valley. It’s a big deal.”

“I’m so excited,” said Boone. “I’ve always wanted to go to Tech since I was eight years old and it’s such an honor that God has blessed me to be able to go with the track program. So I’m very excited.”

According to Ogbagbir, Boone has a long history of winning. Last year she won the 500-meter indoor state championship. In 2018, Grace Boone won the state indoor 500 and 1000-meter races, as well as the outdoor 400 and 800-meter races.

In addition to this, Grace Boone has broken eight Pulaski County High School track records in the 500-meter, 800-meter, 1000-meter, one-mile run and 5K run as well as being a part of two record breaking relay teams.

Milestat.com, a website that displays rankings from around the country in track and field events, shows that Grace Boone’s time in the 800-meter dash was the fastest on record this year for a female senior high school student. That left little doubt that Boone was highly appealing to college track and field coaches.

“She’s one of the best athletes in the country,” said Ogbagabir. “She’s the top rated senior in mid-distance events.”

This being the case, parents Greg and Melissa Boone were expecting some college scholarship offers to be made to their only daughter.

“This summer coaches started coming to our house to do home visits from everywhere,” said Grace’s mother Melissa Boone. “She had a lot of great offers from some really good schools, so we’re excited that she decided to stay close to home.”

“She ran in middle school,” said Ogbagbir. “I didn’t know who she was. She was a very average freshman and by the end of her sophomore year she really started to emerge.”

“I’ve always enjoyed running,” Grace Boone admitted. “I started doing it on a competitive level on the track at the middle school and I just fell in love with the sport. I realized that was my passion so I started doing it in high school, so I’m excited to continue for four more years.”

In addition to running track, Grace Boone plans to study to be a veterinarian.

“She’s a very good student, very humble, too,” said Ogbagbir. “I’ve never heard her say anything remotely conceited. She’s the nicest person with her competitors until the gun goes off.”

“It’s not for everybody,” said Grace Boone. “I just like the racing part of it. You get to be bold and go run and take chances and break records. So I just like doing that.”

“She started with volleyball, then went to soccer before deciding to concentrate on track,” said Grace’s dad, Greg Boone. “She’s ran with it ever since.”

