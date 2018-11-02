Bells of Peace to honor 100th Anniversary of the end of WWI

By WILLIAM PAINE

November 11 will mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended hostilities in World War One. To mark this anniversary, the United States WWI Centennial Commission is calling on Americans across the nation to toll bells at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 11, in remembrance of those who served in World War One. This expression of honor and remembrance is called Bells of Peace.

To date, there have been proclamations from 29 states and 63 cities and towns calling for their citizens to toll bells. Another 15 states are planning to issue proclamations before Nov. 11.

Locally, Sharon Hardy, who chairs Pulaski County WWI and WWII Commemoration Committee, has registered Pulaski County as being a participant in Bells of Peace.

Pastor Terry Sternberg of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski has agreed to participate in this bell ringing commemoration event by ringing the church bells 21 times with a five second interval between tolls. The 21 tolls symbolize the 21-gun salute, which is given as a high military honor.

Hardy has also asked Pulaski Mayor David Clark to sign a proclamation recognizing the Bells of Peace event.

The tolling of bells is a traditional expression of honor and remembrance and Bells of Peace is a national event to honor the 116,516 Americans who died and over 200,000 who were wounded in the Great War.

The idea of using the tolling of bells came from incidents occurring immediately after the armistice was signed by Germany. Across Europe reports of churches and landmarks celebrating were reported. “Bells Burst Forth in Joyful Chimes,” was the headline of one story in a London newspaper.

Big Ben, an iconic landmark in Westminster, tolled it’s bells long and loud and other churches around the city quickly joined in. Paris, New York City and in other cities around the world people took to the streets to celebrate as the bells of peace rang out.

The U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will all participate in this event.

Any organization, including other churches, can participate with the bell tolling. If anyone would like more info contact Sharon Hardy, Chairperson of the Pulaski County WWI & WWII Commemoration Committee, at 540-980-2892.

