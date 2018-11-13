Bell tolling commemorates WWI end

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Churches and other facilities equipped with bells and/or chimes are urged to toll them 21 times Sunday at 11 a.m. to commemorate the end of World War I.

The agreement to end fighting was declared on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, or Nov. 11, 1918. That means 11 a.m. Sunday officially marks 100 years since the war’s end.

In Pulaski, Mayor David Clark signed a proclamation at Tuesday night’s meeting recognizing this nationwide “Bells of Peace” remembrance event. The proclamation calls upon citizens and institutions to remember the sacrifices of World War I soldiers Sunday, Veterans Day, and to toll bells 21 times in remembrance of the armistice.

Even those who don’t have bells to ring can participate thanks to a smart phone app developed for the remembrance. The app can be downloaded at ww1cc.org/app.

The proclamation signed by Clark was requested by Pulaski County’s World War I/World War II Commemoration Committee. Bells of Peace is a project of U.S. World War I Commemoration Committee.

By the time World War I ended, 116,516 of the 4.7 million American men and women who served had lost their lives. There were 40 million casualties among all nations — about 20 million being killed and 21 million wounded. Almost half of the deaths were civilians.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2018.

Comments

comments