B.O.S. meeting focuses on Special Use Permits, Cigarette Tax

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met this week and promptly took action on two items that were scheduled for public hearings.

Earlier this year, the Pulaski County School Board donated the Claremont Elementary School property to the board. The school shut down several years ago and the property was considered surplus. After hearing no opposition, the board voted unanimously to give ownership of the property to the Pulaski County Economic Development Authority for the purpose of selling it. Proceeds from the sale will go toward capital improvements within the school system.

The second public hearing of the evening involved a request for a Special Use Permit. Ryder Systems Inc. plans to install a 12,000 gallon above ground fuel tank at their newly acquired property at 3400 Draper Road, adjacent to exit 89 on Interstate 81. The property will be used for maintenance of the fleet, washing, storage and fueling Ryder trucks. The site was previously owned by the BIR Transport Facility, which is another trucking company. No opposition was raised against the installation of the tank and the resolution passed unanimously.

Another Special Use Permit was needed to hold Dublin’s Annual Christmas Parade, as the event is held on state maintained roadways. As expected the permit was granted. The Dublin Christmas parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. The parade will start on Giles Avenue and end on Old Route 11 at the Dublin Church of God.

Not all of Monday night’s votes were unanimous.

A resolution was put forth in support of state legislation granting all counties, by way of referendum, the ability to levy a local tax on packaged cigarettes. Currently, only Arlington and Fairfax counties have been given the authority by the General Assembly to levy taxes on cigarettes. Certain cities, including Richmond, also have the right to tax cigarettes.

The case for passing this resolution was put forth by County Administrator Jonathan Sweet and board member Joe Guthrie. They maintained that it was not fair that only these few locations can levy a local cigarette tax while 93 other counties in Virginia cannot. Both men stressed that the resolution was not about taxing cigarettes but instead about “parity” between localities.

If the general assembly did pass this law, each county Board of Supervisors in the state would decide whether or not to put the cigarette tax on a ballot in the form of a referendum. The citizens of the county would then vote on whether or not to put a local tax on cigarettes.

When it came time to vote, only supervisor Charles Bopp voted against the resolution stating, “I do not smoke but I will not support a resolution that taxes people that do.”

Supervisor Andy McCready finished the meeting by talking about his experience at the Virginia Association of Counties. McCready, who worked on the finance committee at the meeting, said that because of recent events, Virginia has a multimillion dollar “hole” in its budget.

McCready attributed the state’s financial woes to a major underestimate of Medicaid expansion which will cost the state an extra $453 million, the cancellation of the state’s Information Technology contract with Northrop Grumman, which will cost more than $200 million, and a debt owed to the federal government over court cases involving Medicaid costing $150 million.

“I see no hope that the state is going to do what they’re supposed to do,” said McCready. “Sorry about being so pessimistic but you folks know I tend to give a little update from what I see from Richmond and right now I don’t see anything to be particularly happy about.”

Written by: Editor on November 28, 2018.

