Attempted murder case in limbo

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An attempted murder case that was supposed to be settled by plea agreement Wednesday is in limbo for at least a week while authorities attempt to make contact with the victims.

The case against Anthony Jamille Lewis, 39, was continued until Dec. 5 after Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch learned the victims had not been notified of terms of the proposed plea agreement.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes called the case “complicated.” He pointed out he and victim advocates have tried unsuccessfully multiple times to make contact with the victims. He says a Pulaski Police Department investigator did make contact before the deal was negotiated.

The victims told the investigator they aren’t interested in proceeding with the prosecution of Lewis, according to Epes.

“They said they didn’t want the case to go forward, but if they were subpoenaed, they would come testify truthfully,” Epes told Finch. Faced with reluctant victims, Epes approached Lewis and defense attorney Matthew Roberts about a possible plea deal.

Lewis is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, arson and assault and battery. He is alleged to have thrown a bottle of gasoline inside a vehicle occupied by two male victims, and then set it on fire, as well as punching one of the men.

The vehicle was destroyed, but neither of the victims was burned. Epes said the motive for the attack wasn’t clear.

He told Finch the victims gave differing versions of what transpired that Jan. 24 evening.

After the case was continued, Epes said he and Finch are in a difficult position because Virginia law requires victims be informed of provisions of plea agreements, regardless whether they agree with the terms.

Finch passed on the case to give Epes an opportunity to make contact with the victims, but the matter was continued because Epes learned the investigator was actively involved in another investigation Wednesday afternoon. Epes also pointed out one of the victims recently failed to attend an appointment with the investigator, so making contact may take time.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2018.

