Appalachian Music comes to the Fine Arts Center

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley is hosting Jim Lloyd’s Appalachian Musician exhibit at the gallery on 21 West Main Street in Pulaski.

Lloyd is known as a barber, musician, music teacher, banjo historian, storyteller and radio host, among other endeavors.

The exhibit features Lloyd’s collection of historic banjos, guitars and fiddles as well as other musically oriented oddities.

Jim Lloyd is a native of Rural Retreat and is best known for his banjo and guitar work. His musical roots extend back through four generations of fiddlers, guitar players, banjo players, dancers and singers from the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia.

His uncle, Buddy Pennington, played banjo with Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys from 1958-1960. Jim continues to play with some of the best known musicians in our area.

The Appalachian Music exhibit will remain hanging at the Fine Arts Center of the NRV until Sunday, Dec. 2, when it will conclude with a House Concert and reception from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m.

For more information about jim Lloyd go to https://jimlloydappalachianmusician.com/.

