Animals take a trip to safety

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Members of the Pittsburg Animal Aviation Rescue Team (P.A.A.R.T.) came to Dublin this week, not in a plane but in a commercial van. Whatever their choice of transportation, P.A.A.R.T volunteers have made it their mission to rescue at-risk animals from Massachusetts to Texas.

This animal rescue organization does indeed own a plane, as well as a large box truck and the climate controlled commercial van that came to Virginia for this trip.

Pulaski Animal Care and Control and the Pulaski Humane Society partnered with P.A.A.R.T. to send dogs and cats to no-kill shelters in Pennsylvania and New York. On this pickup, P.A.A.R.T. volunteers loaded 15 dogs and two guinea pigs onto their truck from the Pulaski County Animal Shelter.

“Yes, guinea pigs,” said P.A.C.C.’s Missy Viars. “It’s not just dogs and cats. People give up their birds, lizards, mice and guinea pigs.”

Two volunteers, David Turner and Dennis Bayne, both from the Pittsburg area, drove more than 300 miles and spent the night in Dublin before making the Pulaski County pick up. Turner joined P.A.A.R.T. last summer.

“We come down and rescue dogs and take them to homes so that way they’ll have a good home and a good life,” said Turner.

The Pittsburg Animal Aviation Rescue Team was formed by two aviators in 2009 and has since rescued 9,000 animals. Today, there are 100 volunteers working to take animals from danger to safety in 21 states.

The Southwest Times asked Dennis Bayne, the second driver of the van, how one becomes a volunteer who drives hundreds of miles to save animals.

“I like animals,” said Bayne. “I was brought up on a farm and still live on a farm. I’ve got a good rapport with animals. Since I retired, I was bored. My daughter said why don’t you check P.A.A.R.T. out? It will give you something to do. I was hooked after the first one. My first trip we went to Georgia and rescued 81 dogs. Only 80 of them made it to the shelter because I adopted one of them. I fell in love with her as soon as I saw her.”

After leaving the Pulaski County Animal Shelter, Bayne and Turner will drive to another animal shelter in Virginia before heading north to a no kill shelter in Long Island, New York.

“A lot of driving but I don’t mind driving,” said Bayne. “To see them taken from kill shelters to non-kill shelters, there’s not a better feeling in the world. When you actually meet some of the people who are fostering them or adopting them, just to see the look on their faces, everybody is all excited. It just warms your heart.”

Pulaski Animal Care and Control has scheduled more animal transports in the coming days with P.A.A.R.T. and other organizations dedicated to the cause of animal rescue.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2018.

