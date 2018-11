Akers recognized at Class of ‘52 reunion

At the most recent reunion of the Pulaski High School Class of 1952, one classmate was recognized for her efforts to keep the group close and connected. Jan Akers, pictured here on the left, was presented the award by Bobby Joe Huff (left) with her husband, J.D. Akers. The reunion was held at the Jackson Park Inn in Pulaski Sept. 22. Congratulations Jan!

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2018.

