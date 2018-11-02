Aiko Aoki Clark

Aiko Aoki Clark, 91, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

She was born in Tokyo, Japan, the daughter of the late Sampay and Ewai Aoki. She was a former seamstress with Dublin Garment. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Harlen Clark; 2 brothers, and a sister.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Betty and Woody Young of Dublin, Va., Bonnie and Jeff Mays of Christiansburg, Va., and Barbara and Ron Kanipe of Fishersville, Va.; grandchildren, Christina Miltolo, David Sherman Wright Jr., Shannon Downey and Emily Gravely; step-granddaughter, Rhonda Price; 11 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Pulaski Health and Rehab for all the love and care they gave Aiko during her stay there.

The family is receiving friends 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at noon, with the Rev. Frank Peters officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

The Clark family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

