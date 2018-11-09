Aerosmith tribute band coming Saturday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you “don’t want to miss a thing” going on at Pulaski Theatre you’d better get your tickets pronto for Saturday night’s Aerosmith tribute band “Pandora’s Box.”

Dubbed “The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute,” the Atlanta band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7.

According to their biography, Pandora’s Box stands out among tribute bands because of its authentic sound and onstage energy. The band says it’s “on a mission to rise to the very pinnacle of the tribute band world in record time.”

Guitarist Steve Taylor and lead vocalist Nathan Utz have performed together in various bands since 1990, including Dokken, Poison, Mother’s Finest and Sony recording artist, The Blonz, which recorded “Last Call for Alcohol.”

Their long career together is said to replicate the “intense and entertaining” onstage chemistry shared by Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry.

“That chemistry along with Nathan’s uncanny resemblance to Steven Tyler’s voice and appearance, will transport you to the front of the stage at an Aerosmith show,” the biography states.

Taylor and Utz aren’t the only band members who have a history together though. All band members have known each other and played together for years despite being in different bands.

Guitarist and backing vocalist Troy McLawhorn chooses to play with Pandora’s Box when he’s not touring or recording with the internationally-known band Evanescence. He also has played with doubleDrive, Dark New Day and Seether, with whom he co-wrote the hit “Country Song.”

Drummer Michael Foreman and bassist Trent Horne round out Pandora’s Box. They bring years of experience working the Atlanta music scene.

Advanced tickets for Saturday’s show are available at Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski, Pulaski County Visitor’s Center in Dublin and online at www.pulaskitheatre.com.

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2018.

Comments

comments