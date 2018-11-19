A LOVE-ly meeting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

As part of the Pu-LOVE-ski initiative, Pulaski on Main held a meeting at the Pulaski Theatre this past week to consider designs for the LOVEwork that will be erected sometime in the not-too-distant future.

Several cities and localities in the Commonwealth now display the letters L-O-V-E in some form to expand on the “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan, which has been in use nearly 50 years. This LOVEwork is expected to be a tourist draw and will also, presumably, serve to brighten the day of the average citizen who sees it.

The question is now, what will the Pulaski edition of the LOVE artwork look like and what will it be made of?

Interim director of Pulaski on Main, Catherine Van Noy, made a presentation at last week’s meeting which showed how other communities in Virginia displayed those four meaningful letters.

Van Noy then asked attendees to write ‘love notes,’ where participants wrote about the best aspects of Pulaski. These ideas will be incorporated in design based discussions for the LOVEwork.

Pulaski on Main is currently assembling a design committee. Nine of those who attended last week’s meeting have volunteered to be a part of the committee which will meet sometime in December to discuss design concepts for the LOVEwork.

Another public meeting will occur in January regarding this project.

