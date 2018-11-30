51-year sentence gets a little longer

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ABINGDON, Va. — A Lebanon woman serving 51 years in prison for arranging a 2016 attack on a Claytor Lake resident had almost two years added to her sentence Tuesday.

Alicia Renee Mooney, 36, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon for violating conditions of parole on a 2013 federal drug conviction. According to Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Pulaski County conviction triggered the parole violation.

A federal judge ordered Mooney to serve 23 of 24 months remaining on the 2013 conviction. She also will be placed on another three years of probation when, or if, she is released from prison on the 51-year sentence.

A Pulaski County jury convicted Mooney in February of being a principal in the second degree to aggravated malicious wounding and burglary, and being an accessory after the fact to grand larceny. In addition to the prison sent, she also was fined $15,000.

Mooney appealed the conviction to Virginia Court of Appeals in March, but a ruling has not been issued.

Mooney was convicted of arranging for her boyfriend and another man, William Monroe Sherer, to attack a woman in the woman’s home at Claytor Lake. The jury did not believe Mooney’s claims she merely asked for the men to talk with the victim and didn’t know they were going to attack and rape her.

Curtis Dugger, Mooney’s boyfriend, is alleged to have fatally shot himself when a Tennessee police officer tried to arrest him on the local charges.

Sherer, who cooperated with the prosecution of Mooney, received a 10-year prison sentence.

McGinn said Sherer and the victim of the attack testified on the government’s behalf during Tuesday’s hearing in federal court. Mooney’s mother and two other witnesses testified on her behalf.

According to Virginia Department of Corrections, Mooney is presently incarcerated at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. Her projected release date is August 2060.

