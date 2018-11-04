4-H food drive feeds 11 families

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County 4-H was able to provide Thanksgiving meals to 11 local families in need of assistance thanks to the generosity of Pulaski County residents.

Chris Lichty, senior 4-H extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension in Pulaski, expressed gratitude to “our great Pulaski County Community” for donating the food items that made the baskets possible.

“It took three car loads to deliver 55 brown paper bags of groceries, 11 turkeys and 11 pies,” he said.

“Wow, that is truly an amazing feat and one so heartfelt and warmly received by the 11 families” selected with assistance from New River Valley Community Services. “Thank you doesn’t described enough the gratitude expressed from these families,” Lichty added.

This is the 10th year 4-H has held the food drive.

