4-H creating food baskets for families

Pulaski County 4-H is calling upon the community to help them create 11 Thanksgiving food baskets to be delivered to families in need of assistance.

This is the 10th year 4-H has worked with the community to create Thanksgiving baskets for families identified by New River Community Services as eligible for assistance. They have created over 30 baskets in that timeframe.

“This is such an amazing and rewarding project for our 4-H’ers and the community we serve,” said Chris Lichty, senior 4-H extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension in Pulaski.

Food donations must be received by Friday in VCE offices in Suite 3 of the County Administration Building, 143 Third St. NW, Pulaski. Contact the office, 980-7761, for a items needed to complete the boxes.

