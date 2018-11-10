10 years given in child’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman whose 3-year-old son died from a methadone overdose will serve over half of a 10-year sentence in prison.

Pulaski County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said in a press release issued Monday afternoon that authorities were able to determine the Feb. 25 death of Amber Lucas’ son was unintentional. As such, a felony murder charge was “legally inappropriate” and dismissed at the prosecution’s request.

Lucas’ case was scheduled on Monday’s docket to just be set for trial. However, a plea agreement was executed instead.

Court records show Lucas, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years, six months suspended on a conviction of felony child abuse and neglect, resulting in death. She will be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release.

“Out office aggressively charged Amber Lucas, as we should have,” Griffith said. “Once we were able to determine the defendant’s actions were, indeed, unintentional and Ms. Lucas was willing to accept criminal responsibility pursuant to a lengthy prison sentence and a conviction of the enhanced neglect charge that factors in death, we determined the prosecution of the felony murder charge was legally inappropriate.”

He called the sentence “an extreme upward deviation” from Virginia Sentencing Guidelines. He says those guidelines were “inadequate and would have been unjust had the Court sentenced” Lucas within them.

He added, “A preventable death of a child, regardless of intent or not, should result in severe punishment, like the defendant received in this case.”

According to Griffith, the child’s father was in agreement with the case outcome.

Written by: Editor on November 6, 2018.

Comments

comments