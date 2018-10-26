Vergie Louise Harrell

Vergie Louise Harrell, 84, of Pulaski, Va., died early Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.

She was born April 6, 1934, in Wythe County, Va., and was the daughter of the late George Lawrence Harrell and Stella Virginia Thornton Harrell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Edward Harrell Sr.

Surviving are sister-in-law, Margaret Mabe Harrell; niece, Kimberly, and nephew, Lee Jr.

Miss Harrell is being cremated and there will be no service.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2018.

Comments

comments