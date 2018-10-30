Treat opportunities abound Wednesday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Local children shouldn’t find themselves short on Halloween candy or other treats come Thursday morning.

With Treat Trails in Pulaski, Dublin and Fairlawn; multiple Trunk or Treats throughout the county, and a special Halloween in Downtown event in Jackson Park, opportunities for fun and treats abound Wednesday.

Halloween activities get underway at 3 p.m. in Pulaski with a family-friendly “Heroes & Villains Halloween in Downtown” event in Jackson Park. Sponsored by Food City, Greater Pulaski Alliance, The Southwest Times and Town of Pulaski, the event includes Trunk or Treating, as well as Best Costume and Best Decorated Trunk contests.

Be sure to stop by and visit the Trunk or Treat participants and see their decorated trunks. Then make it a point to register for the costume contest before hitting the annual Treat Trail, which runs 3:30 to 7 p.m.

This year 90 businesses are participating in Pulaski’s Treat Trail, but make note not all businesses offer treats through 7 p.m. A list of participants is available in Wednesday’s Southwest Times.

Registration for the costume contest is being held at the Jackson Park gazebo 3:30-5 p.m. The contest begins at 5:15 p.m. at the gazebo.

Dublin’s annual Treat Trail, featuring 47 merchant participants, is held 4-7 p.m. Maps of participating merchants are available at Dublin Police Department, Dublin Treasurer’s Office, CVS and Walgreens.

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Fairlawn Treat Trail 3-5 p.m. Twenty-five merchants are participating, with three — Bojangles, Fairlawn Presbyterian Church and One Main — offering treats until 6 p.m. Trunk or Treats also are being held 5:30-7 p.m. at Fairlawn Baptist Church and at 7 p.m. at Fairlawn Church of God.

A list of participants in Fairlawn can be found on the “Pulaski County Is” Facebook page.

