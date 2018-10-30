Travis among Long & Foster Top 100

Donna Travis, a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate, attended the company’s Top 100 Elite Performers Retreat in Hershey, Pa., Oct. 23-24.

A Pulaski resident, Travis is an associate with Long and Foster’s New River Valley office in Blacksburg. To earn an invitation to the retreat, Travis had to be among the company’s 100 highest-ranking agents by 2017 sales volume and its 100 top agents by 2017 transactions.

Travis joined nearly 100 of her Long & Foster associates for two days of networking, business development and industry analysis at the retreat. Long & Foster Real Estate has over 10,000 agents and is located in the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., from New Jersey to North Carolina.

“It was a wonderful event where I was able to connect with other Long & Foster agents from throughout the company. I spent time brainstorming and sharing with my fellow L&F agents so that I can better represent my clients,” Travis said. “Long and Foster is a great company to work for, and I appreciate the educational events the company provides so I can be the best possible agent for my clients.”

The retreat featured a variety of networking and business development programs, as well as an engaging keynote address by Steve McClatchy, a New York Times best selling author and entrepreneur. McClatchy shared his passion for continual learning and career growth, offering valuable performance and leadership advice to help top L&F associates remain at the peak of the industry.

Individual sessions built on McClatchy’s presentation, with team-building exercises and actionable educational programs. The retreat also focused on how agents can meet the needs of their clients in a quickly changing market. In addition, it provided an opportunity for Long & Foster’s management team to collaborate with its top associates — an effort that helps ensure all of the company’s over 10,000 agents are well positioned for real estate success.

“From discussing trends — like emerging technology and industry disruptors — to sharing ideas on today’s market challenges, the Top 100 Elite Performers Retreat provided our leading associates an opportunity to leverage our unique and broad Long & Foster network,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“Not only did the retreat give our highest ranking agents a chance to network with each other, but also it presented them the occasion to engage Boomer, me and our leadership team, often one-on-one, and contribute to the future of our company and industry,” added Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Travis has been a Realtor since December 2007. She joined Long & Foster in September 2010. Since becoming a Realtor, she has been recognized as 2016 Realtor of the Year, 2013 Ethics in Action award winner, and 2010 Good Neighbor award recipient by New River Valley Association of Realtors. She has received numerous awards from Long and Foster.

Travis and her husband, John, make up THE TRAVIS TEAM. They have made Pulaski their home since 1988. The couple enjoys spending time with their children, Andy and Lauren, and their spouses, Amy and Matt, along with two grandchildren, 3-year-old Jilly and 1-year-old Connor.

