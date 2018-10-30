Rodman ‘Rod’ Layman

Rodman “Rod” Layman, 83, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at Pulaski Rehabilitation Center on the morning of Oct. 27, 2018, after a long struggle with diabetes.

Rod was born in Troutville, Va., Dec. 16, 1934, to the late John Cline and Elsie Montgomery Layman. He spent his younger years in Rockbridge County, Va., in the Brownsburg and Raphine areas, before spending most of his childhood in Blacksburg, Va.

He was a track and cross-country star at Blacksburg High School and also ran track and cross-country while majoring in history at Bridgewater College, where he graduated in 1956. Rod went on to serve briefly in the U.S. Army, to earn a master’s degree in political science at Indiana University, and to attend law school at College of William and Mary and University of Richmond, earning his juris doctorate from Richmond.

After law school, he taught government at Virginia Tech for a short time before embarking on a career in law and politics. He joined Crowell-Nuckols law firm (now Crowell, Nuckols, Layman, and Aust) in the early 1960s and served as a U.S. District Attorney in Roanoke (including a brief stint in San Juan, Puerto Rico) in the late 1960s.

A lifelong Republican, Rod ran for the Virginia Senate in 1967 and for the Virginia House of Delegates in 1969, losing very close races at a time when Virginia remained a one-party Democratic state in which Republicans virtually never won.

Rod’s forays into electoral politics came to an end in 1969, but his career in Virginia state government began just after, as he was appointed chairman of Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. He served on the Commission until 1980, when he was appointed as secretary of public safety in Gov. John Dalton’s cabinet. While in Richmond, he also served as president of the Virginia JCI Senate, an organization of notable former Jaycees. After the Republican Party’s defeat in the 1981 gubernatorial election, Rod returned to Pulaski to practice law.

Rod married Barbara “Tinky” Hilton of Pulaski at Memorial Baptist Church in Pulaski in 1964. They had two sons, Geoff and Matt. In Pulaski, he was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served as a lay leader for several decades. He also was active in political and civic life as a former chair of Pulaski County Republican Party and a member of Pulaski County Hokie Club, Pulaski County Touchdown Club, and Rotary Club of Pulaski.

Rod was an avid tennis player and attended nearly every Pulaski Yankees home game in recent years.

A lifelong fan and benefactor of Virginia Tech, Rod was appointed by Gov. George Allen to Virginia Tech Board of Visitors in 1995 and served two terms on the Board, from 1995-1999 and from 2001-2004. A devoted Hokie fan, Rod was a longtime member of the Hokie Club, reaching “Golden Hokie” status in recent decades, and a longtime Tech football and basketball season ticket holder. His goal was to attend 30 Tech bowl games before he passed. He nearly reached it, attending 26 bowl games and all but two of the bowl games during the “Beamer Bowl” era since 1993.

In addition to his parents, Rod was preceded in death by his brother, John William Layman. He is survived by Tinky, his wife of nearly 54 years; his two sons, Geoff and Matt; his sister, Margaret Ellen (Layman) Forte; his two daughters-in-law, Amy and Heather Layman, and five grandchildren, Caroline, Chris, Grace, Kate and Shannon.

The family is greeting friends at Seagle Funeral Home in Pulaski, 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29. Memorial services for Rod are being held at First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. He is being laid to rest at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 135 Fourth St. N.W., Pulaski, VA 24301 or to Virginia Tech Foundation, 902 Prices Fork Road #140, Blacksburg, VA 24060. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2018.

Comments

comments