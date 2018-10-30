Rescheduled Halloween wagon ride at WRRM

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Due to inclement weather, the Wilderness Road Regional Museum has rescheduled the Halloween and History inspired wagon ride that was scheduled to occur last Friday.

The Halloween and History Spirits of the Wilderness Road horse drawn wagon ride will now take place this evening, Oct. 30, from 4 till 8 p.m., with the same cast of ghostly yet informative, characters. Participants can expect to see visions Newbern’s founding father, Chrisitansburg’s namesake and a couple of past presidents along the trail.

The cost for Halloween and History Spirits of the Wilderness Road wagon ride is $10.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2018.

Comments

comments