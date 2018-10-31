Rebecca Geneva Nester

On Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, Rebecca Geneva Nester left this world for her heavenly home.

She was born Nov. 7, 1945 in Amelia County, Va., to the late Wise and Guida Nester. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Douglas Nester and Malcolm and Shirley Nester, as well as a sister, Patty Quesenberry.

Rebecca is survived by a daughter, Roxann Renee Nester; two brothers, Leo (Betty) and Kenneth (Rita); a very special niece, Trish Horton, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Rebecca was a lifetime member of Delton Church of God of Prophecy.

The family is receiving visitors at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va., Thursday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m. Her funeral is 7 p.m., conducted by her Pastor Vickie Viars. A graveside service is Friday morning, Nov. 2, at 11, with burial in Nester family cemetery.

