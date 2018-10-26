Pulaski Theatre features live performances all weekend

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski Theatre will be the scene of three theatrical productions this weekend with the premier of the much anticipated “Always…Patsy Cline,” which is based on the life of the late, great country music singer.

The production is billed as a tuneful and memorable tribute which follows Patsy Cline’s rise to legendary stardom as told through the eyes of her biggest fan, Louise Seger. Patsy Cline, a native of the Old Dominion, worked her way from honky-tonks to the Grand Ole Opry with hit songs such as “Walking After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy,” and “Sweet Dreams.”

“Always…Patsy Cline” will make its New River Valley premier at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Pulaski Theater. The next performance of “Always…Patsy Cline” will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

More performances for this period play are slated for Nov. 2, 3 and 4. Tickets for “Always…Patsy Cline” are $30.00.

Between this weekend’s performances of “Always…Patsy Cline” there will be a special Pulaski Radio Show hosted by Emily Walter, the actress who plays Patsy Cline. She should feel right at home as the sometimes wacky and always fun Pulaski Radio Show will take place on the same set as the play. The Pulaski Radio Show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Tickets for the Pulaski Radio Show cost $15 and $10 for children under 12.

The Pulaski Theatre is located at 14 West Main Street in downtown Pulaski.

