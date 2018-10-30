Pulaski PD awarded fourth accreditation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

On Oct. 23, 2018 the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC) voted that the Pulaski Police Department has successfully completed requirements to receive its fourth accreditation.

The police department received its first accreditation in 2006. However, in order to remain accredited, the department must undergo a full review every four years to ensure it complies with 190 professionals standards.

Goals of accreditation are to increase law enforcement efficiency and effectiveness in delivery of services, promote cooperation and coordination among all components of the criminal justice system, ensure appropriate training for law enforcement personnel, promote public confidence in law enforcement and promote professionalism in law enforcement agencies.

At the completion of the assessment report to the board Chief Roche indicated, “I must say that this successful assessment of our agency was a total team effort with all agency members contributing to this success over the past four years. “

