Each year Pulaski Elementary hosts a pumpkin contest featuring pumpkins that are decorated by every class in school. The pumpkin decorations are based on popular characters in children’s books, movies and TV shows. The pumpkin contest is a fundraiser for the field trip to the Pulaski Theater to see a movie before winter break. The winning class will go on the field trip for free. This is the fifth year that Pulaski Elementary is hosting the contest.
