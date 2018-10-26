Linda Sue Hodge,

February 16, 1950 – October 24, 2018

Linda Sue Hodge, 68, of Parrott, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018. She retired from Dollar General where she was an assistant manager and throughout her retirement, she enjoyed working at Hanks Drive-in. She was a member of the Parrott Church of God. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Nancy Haley; her husband, Staley Lee Hodge; and two sisters, Gail and Vicki.

Survivors include her children, Phillip Roger Cox, Jr. of Parrott, Kimberly Sue Haraf and her husband Jeffery of Christiansburg and Travis Lee Cox and his wife Tasha of Christiansburg; stepchildren and their spouses, Marsha and Don Scott and Lisa and William Jessie; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; brother, Roy Haley of Parrott; sister, Norma Jean Page and her husband Gary of Parrott; special cousin, Mary Sue Turpin; special niece, April Housel; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Parrott Church of God in Parrott Virginia. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Kenneth Alley and Rev. Eddie Dalton officiating. Interment will follow in Sifford Cemetery in Parrott.

The Hodge family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2018.

