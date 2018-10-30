By WILLIAM PAINE
Valley Harvest Ministries will be hosting a Light the Night event Wednesday, Oct. 31, at their church on 1 Harvest Place in Dublin.
Located atop the hill behind O’Reilly’s Auto Parts off Route 100 in Dublin, Valley Harvest is inviting children and parents to participate in face painting, food, games and good times from 6 till 8 p.m. Halloween night.
This event is created as an alternative activity to the typical Halloween celebration involving ghouls and goblins. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite biblical characters or superhero for the Light the Night Event, which is free of charge.
