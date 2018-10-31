Idyllbrook setting for museum fundraiser

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Idyllbrook, a newly remodeled landmark home at 810 Prospect Ave. in Pulaski, is the setting for a Nov. 18 Victorian Christmas fundraiser that benefits Raymond Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum.

The museum board and Idyllbrook owners David and Judy Hagan invite the public to purchase tickets for a tour of this Queen Anne-style home while it is decked out in its Christmas finest. It’ll be like stepping back in time for visitors as the late Hensel Eckman’s 1940 Cadillac LaSalle is moved from the museum to the Eckman’s former residence for this special occasion.

Since the Hagans purchased Idyllbrook, referred to as Idyll Brook in historic editions of The Southwest Times, the home has undergone an extensive interior and exterior renovation designed to return it to its original state when constructed around 1890.

Even the grounds of the residence are sporting a new look. An unused tennis court was replaced with a botanical garden, and a fountain imported from Italy sits at the front of the property.

The Victorian Holidays event runs 3-6 p.m. and includes seasonal snacks and beverages provided by Al’s on First.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to The Ratcliffe. Tickets are available for a minimum donation, which is tax deductible.

Tickets are available at the museum, across Washington Avenue from the historic train station. To reserve one, call 980-2307.

To aid with traffic flow, free transportation will be available from the museum to Idyllbrook.

