Free flu vaccines available next week

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Health District is offering free seasonal flu vaccines for children and adults next week at four area health departments, including Pulaski County’s.

So far during the 2018-19 flu season, confirmed influenza-like illnesses have been below the national baseline, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC). However, one pediatric death was reported last week.

No influenza-like illnesses or outbreaks have been reported in Virginia, according to CDC, and health department officials would like to keep it that way.

The flu, a serious disease caused by the influenza virus, affects the respiratory tract. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Flu season can occur from early fall to late spring, but health officials say receiving an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the risk of becoming ill and spreading the flu to others.

It is recommended everyone age of six months and older receive the annual vaccine. Upcoming free vaccine clinics are being held at:

• Pulaski County Health Department, 170 Fourth St. NW, Pulaski, Monday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• Giles County Health Department, 1 Taylor Ave., Suite 4, Pearisburg, Monday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• Floyd County Health Department, 123 Parkview Road N.E., Floyd Tuesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• Radford City Health Department, 220 E. Main St., Radford, Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Anyone age 3 or older can receive a vaccination at any one of the three clinics regardless where they live. Vaccines are offered first-come, first-served.

Besides receiving a vaccine, New River Health District recommends the following steps are taken to minimize the risk of getting or spreading the flu:

• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds;

• Cover coughs with a disposable tissue or cough into your sleeve instead of your hand, and

• Stay at home when you are sick.

For more information, call the NRHD at 585-3300 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2018.

Comments

comments