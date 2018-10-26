Fantasy figures come to Comic-Con 5

By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Community College will hold their fifth annual Comic-Con from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 27.

Comic-Con 5 is sponsored by NRCC library and will feature artists, authors and dealers from all over the East Coast. Cosplayers at these events are known for wearing elaborate costumes and at some point during the day there will be a costume parade. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to the event.

Panel discussions will occur throughout the day beginning with a talk about Superman led by Matthew Smith, director of Communication Studies at Radford University, which will last from 10:30 till 11:30 a.m.

Chris Gavalar, author and professor at Washington and Lee University will lead the discussion on the “Origin of Superheroes,” from 11:30 till 12:30. Members of Star Wars Cosplay Organization, who often show up in costume, will lead the 501st Legion/Star Wars panel from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Several authors and Burroughs Bibliophiles will discuss Edgar Rice Burroughs, the creator of Tarzan and Mars adventurer John Carter, from 1:30 till 2:30 p.m. Closing the event out, a documentary focusing on Frank Frazetta, fantasy illustrator of both Conan the Barbarian and Tarzan, will show from 2:30 till 4 that afternoon.

Special guest will include the Radford High School Robotics team who will bring their robots, Marvel Comics artist Richard Case and Jimmy “The Boogie Woogie Man” Valiant, former wrestler with the World Wide Wrestling Federation.

There will be many dealers at Comic-Con 5 selling a variety of comic books and comic related items including Eclipse Pop, Zoomer Stick Toy Productions, Dollar Comics and Kitty in a Box, just to name a few.

Comic-Con 5 is a family friendly free event. For more information go to https://www.nr.edu/comic-con/.

