Ex-teacher’s alleged actions involved student

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A student was the alleged victim in the case of a former teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith, who is prosecuting the case, confirmed Thursday the allegation involves a student.

The accused, Adrian Rachelle Jessee of Narrows, was a teacher at Pulaski County High School when the Aug. 11, 2017, incident allegedly occurred. No other details of the allegation are being released.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin W. Siers said Jessee was employed by the school system from August 2008 through June 2018. She was teaching English at PCHS before her employment ended. Due to the criminal investigation and her employment status being a personnel matter, Siers did not specify whether Jessee quit or was fired.

Taking indecent liberties with a minor is a Class 4 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

A trial date is to be set Dec. 12.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2018.

Comments

comments