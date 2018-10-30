Edith Winona ‘Wendy’ Huff

Edith Winona Huff, better known as Wendy, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Allisonia, Va., at the age of 54.

She was born Nov. 4, 1963, in Pulaski, Va., and was a graduate of Pulaski County High School. She was preceded in death by her father, Isaac G. Huff, and her brother, Sheffie D. Huff.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Margaret L. Huff of Allisonia, Va; her sister, Teresa H. Kemp of Max Meadows, Va.; nephew, Derek Kemp and wife, Tanya, of South Carolina; niece, Amy Molinary and husband, Jeff, of Wytheville, Va; two great-nephews; one great-niece, and three fur babies, Jayla, Tazz and Biggies.

Per her wishes, there will be no service at this time. If you want to honor her memory, perform a kind deed for someone and please remember Wendy with a smile.

The care of Ms. Huff has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2018.

Comments

comments