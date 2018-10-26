Do-gooders get it done in Pulaski County

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Go Pulaski, a one-day initiative intended to feed the desire for individuals to improve their community, sent volunteers all over Pulaski County last weekend to complete various projects. The amount of work this group accomplishes is remarkable but where did this idea come from?

A few years ago, three friends, David Farris, pastor of North Star Church, Don Hanshew, pastor of Dublin 1st United Methodist Church and retired engineer Tom England, met in a coffee shop in Dublin and recalled the tornado that tore through Pulaski in the Spring of 2011.

“Tragedies like that are a shame, but those tragedies cause a community to rally around itself,” said David Farris. “We were thinking ‘Why do we have to have a tragedy for that to happen?’ So we were trying to cultivate something where a community can come together without the tragedy. It’s where the original thought and dream of Go Pulaski County came from.”

Farris was first exposed to this brand of community service when he visited Cincinnati, where several churches had banded together to perform charitable works under the moniker Go Cincinnati.

“Rather than try to reinvent the wheel we said ‘What about Go Pulaski?'” Farris said.

Sometime in the winter of 2016, Farris and friends met with some local pastors and nonprofit leaders to discuss Go Pulaski. Though the idea began with strong Christian underpinnings, the group wanted to deemphasize the religious aspect of project to be able to partner with nonreligious nonprofit groups and institutions.

That said, on the website it says Go Pulaski is about “Bringing people together for a day of service to show the love of Jesus in our community.”

“We have established a good partnership with the school system and various local agencies like the Agency on Aging and the Adult Day Care here in Dublin,” said Farris.

This year marked the third year that Go Pulaski has been in operation and the first year they’ve had to postpone the event because of potentially hazardous weather conditions (Florence). In spite of the delay, upward of 150 Go Pulaski volunteers completed several tasks.

Volunteers of Project Linus made many blankets that will go to hospital bound children. Volunteers repaired a greenhouse near the area of the old Draper elementary school and cleaned and mulched both Heritage Park and the community garden at Pulaski’s YMCA. Sproule’s Creek along Lee Highway got a cleaning as did the Pulaski Christmas Store. Trails at Randolph Park were also given a good going over.

Go Pulaski volunteers also set their sites on local schoolyards. Trees at Pulaski Elementary school were trimmed and the parking lots of Dublin Elementary and Dublin Middle School were both repainted. They even poured concrete footers for the batting cage at the Pulaski County High School.

Go Pulaski teamed up with the town to cut back the tangle of vegetation growing at and on the old Calfee School.

In addition to these good deeds, Go Pulaski volunteers aided in landscaping and painting for elderly residents of two private homes. All the while, the Go Pulaski Hospitality Team traveled from location to location to provide food and drink for the volunteers.

Check out more photos and videos of last weekend’s work at gopulaskicounty.org.and Go Pulaski’s Facebook page and yes, they are looking for volunteers for Go Pulaski County 2019.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2018.

Comments

comments