County’s EDA vies for Turkish industry

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Members of Pulaski County’s Economic Development team recently visited the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. to develop a business relationship with Turkish companies looking to make direct foreign investment in the United States.

Representatives from Pulaski County, which claims the title of Southwestern Virginia’s Center of International Business, discussed recruitment strategies with Turkey’s Office of the Commercial Counselor.

“We would like Turkish companies to do business in Pulaski County, Virginia,” stated Mustafa Koca, Chief Commercial Counselor. “What we have learned of Pulaski County sounds most promising and we would like to try and set up a trip to come visit the county in hopes of developing meaningful partnerships.”

According to the press release, Turkey has the world’s 17th largest nominal gross domestic product.

Currently, Pulaski County hosts nine international industries from Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Great Britain, Germany, Canada, Columbia and Poland. International companies continue to locate and thrive in Pulaski County, with more than 1,000 new jobs having come from these companies in the last 18 months. It has been found that the county’s skilled and resilient labor force, low cost of doing business, existing transportation infrastructure and an array of partnership opportunities has been the foundation to the robust growth patterns of companies that call Pulaski County home.

“The Board of Supervisors and the EDA are committed to further diversifying and growing our economy and feel international business development, specifically with Turkey, could play a large role in doing just that,” stated Andy McCready, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

Turkey is located in Asia Minor and is currently ruled by President Tayyip Erdoğan.

In 2016 a coup d’etat was unsuccessfully attempted against Erdoğan. This was followed by purges and an ongoing state of emergency. Most political scientists no longer consider Turkey as a full-fledged democracy, citing the lack of free and fair elections, purges and jailing of opponents, curtailed press freedom and Erdoğan’s efforts to broaden his executive powers and minimize his executive accountability.

Written by: Editor on October 31, 2018.

