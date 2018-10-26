Cougars thrash Patriots in the rain

By DAVID GRAVELY, sports@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Cougars took the opening drive 65 yards in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead early Friday and never looked back, thrashing the Patrick Henry Patriots 56-19.

“We had a good night offensively,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James said. “We really had some fire in the first half, but we took our foot off the gas a little in the second half. Our defense never takes a break. They played lights out again tonight. It’s not very often the other team has the ball first and goal at the two and don’t score. That’s a good sign.”

After Gage Mannon scored the opening touchdown, Patrick Henry scored on a 17-yard pass with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter. The PAT was blocked, leaving the Cougars up 7-6.

One minute later, quarterback A.J. McCloud hit EJ Horton on a 66-yard pass for a touchdown. Ryan Castle hit another PAT to move the Cougar lead to 14-6. The Patriots tried to put a drive together, but were forced to punt. Sophomore Xavier Cobbs made a huge play, blocking the punt and putting the Cougars in excellent field position. With 1:38 remaining in the first quarter, McCloud called his own number, bulling his way into the end zone from seven yards out. Castle moved the score to 21-6 and the Cougars tasted blood.

Mannon started the second quarter off with his second touchdown of the night, this time a six-yard run. The Patriots answered with a 33-yard passing touchdown from Roy Gunn to Dayshawn Caldwell. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Cougars up 28-12.

Mannon answered again, this time on a four-yard run with 6:35 remaining in the half. Luke Russell got into the act, scoring on a three-yard run with 3:46 remaining and the Cougars were on the prowl. Castle hit the PAT to make it 42-12.

With time running out in the first half and the Patriots driving, Horton made a move from his cornerback spot, intercepted a pass from Gunn and raced 75 yards untouched into the end zone. Castle hit the kick to make it 49-12.

The Patriots didn’t give up, however, and with 19 seconds remaining in the first Gunn hit Caldwell for a 14-yard scoring strike. The half ended 49-19 Cougars.

The second half was much more conservative offensively, with the Cougars scoring the only touchdown of the half when Mannon scored from one yard out, his fourth of the night. Castle was again perfect on his kick to leave the score 56-19.

“We did a lot of things well tonight, but we still made some mistakes,” James said. “This was a good win, but it’s over. Now we need to get back in here Monday and start getting ready for Salem. This is what we worked for, now we need to get our focus and play two very good halfs of football next week. I’m proud of our effort tonight and the way our kids put it on the line.”

The final game of the regular season will find the Cougars on the road next week against the Salem Spartans. The Spartans defeated Hidden Valley 49-14 Friday, moving their season record to 6-3. The Spartans three losses came from Blacksburg, Northside and Dinwiddie.

Game Stats

Rushing

PC: 47 att/311 yards

PH: 31 att/80 yards

Passing

PC: 4-10-0/86 yards

PH: 11-20-1/154 yards

Total Yards

PC: 397 yards

PH: 154 yards

First Downs

PC: 21

PH: 13

Penalties

PC: 6/45 yards

PH: 6/50 yards

Punting

PC: 3/27.7 avg

PH: 4/33.5 avg

Fumbles/Lost

PC: 1/0

PH: 0/0

Interceptions

PC: 1 (Horton)

PH: 0

Individual Stats

Rushing

PC: Mannon 32/253, Russell 5/23, McCloud 3.25, Kennedy 3/4, Horton 1/3, Akers 3/3

PH: #1 12/45, #2 7/16, #3 5/-22, #16 2/50, #24 1/6, #12 3/-15, #27 1/0

Passing

PC: McCloud 2-6-0/70 yards, Akers 2-4-0 16 yards

PH: #3 10-17-1/150 yards, #12 1-3-0/4 yds

Receptions

PC: Horton 3/77, Burchett 1/9

PH: #4 4/94, #1 4/52, #16 2/11, #2 1/-3

