Charles David ‘Buck’ Harrell

Charles David “Buck” Harrell, of Little Creek, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Pearisburg, Va., Nov. 28, 1942, son of the late Russell David and Dorothy Price Harrell. His first wife, Truly Kelly Harrell, along with his father and his sister, Evelyn “Peachy” Harrell Martin, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Reba Stafford Harrell; his mother, Dorothy Price Harrell; his daughters and their husbands, Amy (Dennis) Hall and Melissa (Rusty) Jackson, both of Pulaski, Va., Tara (Buddy) Woodyard of Little Creek, Va., and Amanda (Montie Jr.) Brown of Fredericksburg, Va.; his grandchildren, Nikki (Yancey) Lockhart, Eric (Teresa) Hall, Ashlin, Jordan and Drew Jackson, Shane and Brie Woodyard, Alex Lawson and Aylah Brown; two great-granddaughters, Kadance and Makenna Hall; his brother, Steve (Brenda) Harrell of Little Creek, Va.; brothers- and sisters-in law, Ray and Betty Woodyard, David and Sheila Stafford, Faye Atkins, and Stuart and Martha Kelly; several nieces and nephews; a large extended family, and many friends.

Buck was a masonry contractor for more than 40 years, after leaving employment at the arsenal in 1976. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening and motorcycling. His profession and his hobbies led him to meet and befriend people all over the New River Valley.

His “girls” and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved nothing more than being with family or friends. He had an impish sense of humor and loved to laugh. Buck’s faith was deep though not often expressed outwardly. He often found “church” in the woods and on the lake. For most of his life, he attended French’s Chapel PH Church and even sang in the Christmas cantatas in recent years. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed.

Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m., at French’s Chapel, 3984 Little Creek Road, Dublin, Va. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at French’s Chapel, with Pastor John Jenkins officiating. Interment follows at Appalachian Conference Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

Flowers are appreciated, but memorial donations would be most welcomed to French’s Chapel (Kathy Smith, treasurer) or American Cancer Society, South Atlantic Division Inc., Attn: Memorial Gifts, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.

The Harrell family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va., avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2018.

